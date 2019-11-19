Amazon donates to new homeless shelter near new headquarters

Image Source: MGN
By  | 
Posted:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) -- Amazon has donated $300,000 to a nonprofit that is building a homeless shelter in northern Virginia.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the donation is an example of how the company is trying to be a good corporate citizen in an area where it’s building a second headquarters.

The retail behemoth has already set aside $3 million to help with affordable housing in Arlington County. It also said it would help universities to create a high-tech bachelor’s degree.

The nonprofit Carpenter’s Shelter is building a facility called New Heights in Old Town Alexandria that will include a 60-bed overnight shelter. The nonprofit said it had reached its fundraising goal for the $2 million facility following Amazon’s donation.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus