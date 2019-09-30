American Legion Post 74 celebrates 100th anniversary

American Legion Post 74 will celebrate its 100th anniversary in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area on Oct. 1. Since 1919, the veterans organization has been opening doors for local veterans, including Bruce Eades.

Eades served as a Marine in the Vietnam War and joined American Legion Post 74 more than a decade ago.

"My experience started as a Legion rider. That appealed to me," he said. "I ride motorcycles and riding for a cause with a group of like-minded veterans seemed like a good thing and I did that for many years."

Eades joined the post's executive board 10 years ago and currently serves as the Commander for the board.

His motivation for being involved with the organization is fulfilling his mission to serve the community.

"I get out in the community. We recognize our youth. We give away college scholarships," Eades said.

As American Legion Post 74 celebrates its century of service, Eades hopes the membership keeps growing. He also hopes the Legion Act, which was passed earlier this summer, will help the organization recruit more eligible members.

"It opens up the American Legion membership to everyone who served one day since World War II," he said. "Our membership will grow substantially because of that."

When Eades looks at the original charter for American Legion Post 74, he is always reminded of the people who started American Legion and their desire to serve.

"I really think about the fact that they wanted to continue to serve," he said. "That's inspiring to me. When we heal is when we serve."

For more information on American Legion Post 74, you can click on the link in the Related Links box.