American Legion gifts W. Virginia veteran with hunting trip

Over the past year, the American Legion Riders - a detachment of the American Legion - have been working hard to raise money for a good cause.

American Legion Riders have raised around $5,000 to give a local disabled veteran in West Virginia a free hunting trip to Ohio.

The fundraising included motorcycle rides, bike nights and a comedy show put on by Bag Lady Sue.

"We wanted to do this to give the opportunity to a veteran that wouldn't normally have the opportunity to go out and experience the outdoors and be able to hunt." Frankie Dulaney, treasurer of the American Legion Riders, Post #81, said. She also added that "...we wanted to give thanks for our veterans for what they've done for our country and for us."

Tom Jenkins of Shinnston, is a former sergeant (E-5) with the United States Marine Corps who fought during the Vietnam War; he is a member of American Legion post 31 in Shinnston, and on Wednesday he was the recipient of the hunting trip.

The hunting trip to Ohio includes four days of lodging, hunting equipment, clothing and gas.

"I realize how much work these people really put into this - and I appreciate it!" Sgt. Thomas Jenkins told me. "I think this is something really great for the community and Legion Riders and everybody that participated."

The American Legion Riders hold several fundraisers throughout the year for VA hospital, Boys State and Girls State, and others.

Copyright WDTV via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.