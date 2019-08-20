An option to talk to area employers outside of a job fair

When it comes to finding a job, some people may not be comfortable going to a job fair and facing what could be a busy situation.

But Virginia Career Works offers another chance during which people can talk to representatives from area employers about openings. It's called the Employer of the Week.

Every Thursday, a small group of employers is hosted at the Virginia Career Works center on Glenwood Station Lane from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People can talk to human resources representatives about potential jobs.

This week, the Walmart Distribution Center, the University of Virginia and RMC Events will have representatives on hand.

Virginia Career Works says TJ Maxx and Big Lots may also have staff present.

For more information, call (434) 529-6828.