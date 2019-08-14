Animal shelter looking to raise money for sick and elderly animals

On Aug. 24, New 2 U Thrift Store in Madison will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Madison County Animal Shelter.

White Horse Auto Wash will be providing car washes and the money raised will go to the shelter's medical fund.

The goal is to raise $2,000.

The fund helps animals that have extreme medical issues that the county does not cover.

"If we get an extremely sick animal in here that needs extra care, that is what the animal fund is for and we get a lot of elderly animals or special needs animals," said Tina Auth, the community outreach coordinator for the shelter.

Auth said she believes the shelter has been overlooked in the county and she wants to shine more light on it so they can help their animals.

"A lot of people have lived in Madison for years and just don't know that we are here," said Auth. "So, if people just want to come and play with the animals, or just come by and see what we have here, they will be amazed at the animals that would make a great addition to the home."

She said providing the animals with the care they need so they can find a forever home is what makes her job worthwhile.

"The shelter here is my second home," said Auth. "I put my heart and soul into my job and it means the world to me to write adopted on their folders."

The fundraiser will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine.