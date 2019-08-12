Animal shelter seeks forever home for special cat siblings

Feline sibling shared the same affliction and now they need to share the same home.

Chesterfield County Animal Services removed an eye from a white cat and a black cat, Yin and Yang, that are brother and sister.

Yin is a black female and Yang is a white male and they need to be adopted together, “so they can bring balance to your life.”

While the cats have fewer eyes than normal, they also have more toes than normal because Yang is polydactyl.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.