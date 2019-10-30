Animal shelter seeks people for board of directors

A local animal shelter is looking for new people to sit on its board of directors.

The Fluvanna SPCA's Board of Directors is made up of volunteers who oversee the shelter's operations and works with the local government to help animals in the county.

The shelter says ideal candidates will have a desire to help animals and a variety of other skills, such as finance, facility management, event planning, public relations, information technology, and volunteer coordination.

“We really need a wide variety of people,” said current board member Kate Urry. “And you don't need to be a Fluvanna resident to apply.”

For more information or to apply, send an email to president@fspca.org with a statement of interest and mention any relevant experience.