Animal shelter to hold Compassionate Care Clinic

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be holding a Compassionate Care Clinic this weekend to help people keep their pets healthy.

The fourth clinic of the year will be held Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter in Albemarle County.

Area residents who qualify for public assistance can bring their pets by to get them cared for, as long as the owner presents proof of assistance.

Such proof can include an EBT card, proof of disability, Medicaid, SNAP, unemployment, or WIC.

There is a $15 fee for a basic wellness exam for the animal, and other services do come with additional costs at reduced prices.

Dogs and cats can get a rabies vaccine for $5, a microchip for $15, a nail trim for $10, an ear mite treatment for $25, an Advantage Multi application for $15, and a Strongid dewormer for $5.

Dog specific treatments include heartworm testing for $10, DAPP vaccine for $5 and kennel cough vaccine for $5, while services specific for cats include FVRCP vaccine for $5 and FELV/FIV testing for $15.

Appointments are not necessary to get any of these services.

All dogs must be on a leash and cats must arrive in carriers.

For more information, call (434) 973-5959 ext. 206 or send an email to clinic@caspca.org.