Animal shelter to hold annual vaccine clinic

Orange County pet owners can get their animals vaccinated against rabies at an upcoming clinic.

The Orange County Animal Shelter will be hosting its annual rabies clinic at Unionville Elementary School on Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Pets with a current rabies certificate will be able to get a three-year rabies vaccine, while all others will be eligible for a one-year vaccine.

The rabies vaccine will cost $10 for either a dog or a cat. The clinic will also offer distemper vaccines for $15.

Cat owners will also be able to get an FVRCP vaccine for their pets.

All dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier.

Payments will only be accepted in cash or by check.

For more information, call (540) 672-1124.