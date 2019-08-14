Annual Datathon to focus on equity in education

The 2019 Virginia Datathon will focus on inequities in the education system in the Commonwealth.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that the Equity in Education Datathon will be held Oct. 3 and 4 at the Library of Virginia.

"Education is the best tool we have to empower and equip all Virginia students to reach their full potential, but we know we have more work to do to address systemic disparities that exist within our educational system," said Northam. "the upcoming Virginia Datathon offers a unique opportunity to leverage technology, data, and innovation to inspire new policies that advance equitable outcomes across our Commonwealth."

In 2014, then-Governor Terry McAuliffe launched the first Commonwealth Datathon Challenge, which helped state agencies build new applications to streamline government services.

It has since grown into a statewide competition to address issues from workforce innovation to the opioid and addiction crisis.

This year's Datathon will bring together teams from government, higher education, private industry and nonprofits to work on datasets and turn them into actionable information to support a goal of using data and analytics to improve educational outcomes and promote equity.

About 20 teams are expected to spend two days working around the clock on solution development, and they will be encouraged to develop new insights and design applications to answer questions and address challenges the government and community stakeholders face in reaching equity in education.

Registration for this event will open later this month.

