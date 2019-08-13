Annual maintenance to close pool at Smith Aquatic Center

The pool and related facilities at the Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center will be closing for annual maintenance this weekend.

The city of Charlottesville says all aquatic operations, services and locker rooms at the center will close from Aug. 17 to Aug. 30.

However, the fitness center at Smith will remain open and operate on its normal schedule.

During this time, swim lessons, aquatic classes, and recreational and lap swimming will be available at the Crow Pool on Rose Hill Drive next to Walker Upper Elementary School.

That pool is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m to 8 p.m., Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The facilities at Smith are expected to reopen at 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 31.