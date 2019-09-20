Anonymous bequest is largest gift ever to UVA School of Architecture

The University of Virginia School of Architecture has received the largest gift in its history.

According to a release, an anonymous bequest of $20 million will mark the 100th anniversary of the school and primarily benefit its Department of Architectural History.

The money will be used to "enhance excellence in scholarship and expand opportunities for global learning experiences."

The release says the bequest will create three endowed funds to support an international travel program, two professorships in architectural history, and three fellowships for Ph.D. and graduate students.

The professorships will focus on European studies and Asian studies.

"As the School of Architecture prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary, I want to thank these donors for helping us make the next 100 years even better," said UVA President Jim Ryan. "This gift will build bridges between UVA and other countries, help unlock discoveries in architectural history, and make it easier for more talented students to study here. On behalf of everyone who will benefit from this gift, I am extremely grateful."

The first class to graduate from the School of Architecture in 1922 had just three students. The school not enrolls more than 600 students and offers a variety of degrees for undergraduate students as well as four master's degree programs and a Ph.D. program.

Celebrations for the schools 100th anniversary kick off Friday with events taking place in Campbell hall and on Grounds.

