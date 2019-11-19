Anonymous donation helps Sweet Briar expand scholarship program

An anonymous donor has enabled an all women's college to expand its highest scholarship award program.

Sweet Briar College says the gift of $5 million means it will significantly expand its Presidential Scholars Program.

According to a release, this is one of several recent investments thanks to alumnae and friends of the college to support the college's future.

Sweet Briar President Meredith Woo's vision for the college focuses on Presidential Scholarships, academic innovations, and the stewardship of the college's built and natural environment.

"These scholarships will help make Sweet Briar the college of choice for some of the nation's brightest young women," said Woo. "I am deeply grateful to our donor and I look forward to meeting the amazing students who will, thanks to her help, become Sweet Briar women."

The Presidential Scholars Program offers full and partial tuition scholarships to top student candidates based on academic achievement and an on-campus, invitation-only interview process.

It currently offers scholarships to 30 students, but the donation will allow Sweet Briar to expand that 40 percent.

Woo says she expects Presidential Scholars will make up ten to 12 percent of the student body at Sweet Briar within 15 years.

The program's expansion will also allow for an enhancement of the scholars' experience through on- and off-campus activities.