Another Republican enters race against Spanberger

A fifth Republican has entered the race to unseat Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

State Delegate John McGuire announced his plans this week to compete for the seat in the U.S. House.

He will first go up against several other Republicans who are also vying to unseat Spanberger, who last year became the first Democrat to hold the seat in the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia in several years.

McGuire says he firmly supports President Donald Trump, is against the ongoing impeachment inquiry, and supports a southern border wall.