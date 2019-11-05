Another box truck gets wedged under Corner railroad bridge

Once again, a box truck hit the railroad bridge on 14th Street and University Avenue on the University of Virginia Corner.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The top part of the truck was peeled away by the impact, with the main frame of the vehicle wedged underneath the bridge.

The truck was leaving the area of UVA Ground and heading toward the downtown area.

Traffic was detoured around the area while officials worked to remove the wreckage.

There were no injuries associated with this crash.