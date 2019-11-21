Another person hurt in charter bus crash discharged from hospital

Another of the people admitted to the hospital following Sunday's crash on Afton Mountain has been able to go home.

The University of Virginia Health System reports a second patient was discharged on Thursday.

Another patient was discharged on Wednesday.

The crash involving a tractor trailer and a charter bus occurred early Sunday morning on Afton Mountain.

More than 20 people were sent to UVA Health and other medical facilities in the Shenandoah Valley.

Of the ones evaluated at UVA, 16 were discharged from the Emergency Department and four were admitted to the hospital.

Two of those four remain in the hospital, in good and fair conditions.