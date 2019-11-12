Another point-of-dispensing exercise, this time in Charlottesville

Another Point-of-Dispensing exercise offering free flu shots will take place Thursday, this time in Charlottesville.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District is testing its capacity to respond to a major public health event by providing free flu shots from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Arc of the Piedmont on Rose Hill Drive.

Anyone three years old or above can get a flu vaccine at no cost, and the vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We are happy to provide people in Charlottesville with access to free flu shots," said Jessica Salah, the emergency coordinator for TJHD. "This point-of-dispensing exercise is a great opportunity for the health department to test our ability to respond to public health emergencies while providing community members with free shots to protect against the flu."

This exercise, including the flu shots, has been funded by the Virginia Department of Health's Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response, which is responsible for responding to any emergency that impacts public health.

It tests the preparation level, ability to collaborate, education and rapid intervention, which helps local health departments see how well they can respond to and provide widespread access to vaccinations during a public health emergency.

This exercise will be looking at the TJHD's abilities to coordinate emergency operations, dispense vaccines in an efficient and timely manner, and issues public information alerts and notifications.

For more information on the point-of-dispensing exercise, call (434) 972-6269.

Similar events were held in Fluvanna and Greene counties last month.