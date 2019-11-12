Appeals court upholds Goodwin, Ramos convictions in Unite the Right attack

Two men who were convicted of malicious wounding in a case connected to the 2017 Unite the Right rally have had their appeals denied.

Attorney General Mark Herring says his team has defended the convictions of Jacob Scott Goodwin and Alex Michael Ramos.

Both men were convicted of malicious wounding for the assault on Deandre Harris in the Market Street parking garage on Aug. 12, 2017.

The Court of Appeals issued unanimous decisions Tuesday, rejecting Goodwin and Ramos' efforts to have the convictions set aside.

"We can never forget the violence, mayhem, injury, and death caused by the racists and white supremacists who descended on Charlottesville for Unite the Right, but we can ensure that those who broke the law face justice," said Herring. "My team and I continue to sound the alarm about the dangers of white supremacist violence and its rise in Virginia and around the country, and will not hesitate to hold racists and white supremacists accountable when they turn their hate into violence."

In the Goodwin case, the court said the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it refused to strike four potential jurors or when it denied Goodwin's motion to set aside the verdict.

In the Ramos case, the appeals court said the trial court did not err in refusing to excuse jurors who knew that another person had been convicted for the same incident the day before Ramos' trial began. It also said the trial court was not wrong to deny a motion to strike evidence regarding malice.

