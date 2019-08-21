Apprenticeship program getting federal grant funding

A Virginia program that has already been successfully helping people launch careers in various fields is getting some federal funding.

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that Virginia is getting more than $1.6 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand its apprenticeship efforts.

The state Department of Labor and Industry administers the Registered Apprenticeship Program, which works with employers to ensure on-the-job learning experiences and related technical instruction that workers need to build real-world skills and be successful.

The program works with about 2,200 employers across the Commonwealth and serves some 12,000 apprentices in fields ranging from computer programming to the various building trades.

“While Virginia's low unemployment rate and positive economic growth are a point of pride, we know that many employers are having difficulty finding the talent they need to remain competitive in a global economy,” said Northam. “Registered apprenticeships allow workers to gain in-demand skills training and education while also providing businesses with highly-qualified, work-ready employees. This funding will support our ongoing efforts to grow Virginia's diverse and talented workforce and greatly expand apprenticeship opportunities throughout the Commonwealth.”

According to a release, the three-year grant will aim to add 800 additional apprentices in high-demand areas, incentivize new businesses through extra support and resources, and integrate this workforce development strategy into talent development activities in Virginia's communities, K-12 system, and higher education.

It adds the grant will work with businesses to examine ways to incorporate registered apprenticeships in all career pathways while also giving many Virginians the chance to earn a paycheck while they also learn job skills.

The Virginia Registered Apprenticeship Program was first established in 1938, providing a combination of mentorship from subject matter experts, on-the-job training opportunities, and classroom instruction that build a strong foundation for future workers.

For more information on the program, click on the link in the Related Links box.