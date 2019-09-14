Aqua Cville vandalized Friday night

Aqua Cville Hand Car Wash owner, Jeff Kamrath, is speaking out after his business was vandalized on Friday night.

Kamrath said he was shocked and disappointed to see vulgar messages written on the concrete, a portable bathroom, fence and signs around the property.

"I was pretty upset this morning, you show up for work, expecting to prepare for the day and you see something like this on your property, it hurts you," said Kamrath. "It's pretty disturbing stuff. It's just a sad thing that happened unfortunately to us and her in our community."

Kamrath said the incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Friday night when a group of people walked along the property according to his surveillance camera.

In addition to that, a customer showed up to Aqua Cville on Saturday with a car that was vandalized.

Kamrath does not believe they are related, but he empathized with that person.

"I hate to think that they are related but it's hard to think they are not," said Kamrath. "When you see things like that and with the language used, it's just disturbing and a sad thing to see."

Kamrath is looking for answers as he does not understand why someone would go out of their way to vandalize someone's business.

"I got to think it is not personal to me or us as a business, I don't necessarily know," said Kamrath. "I can't go as far as to say what is in someone's mind. We just hope that getting the word out kind of curbs this type of behavior going forward."

He has alerted law enforcement about the incident and he hopes the suspects learn a lesson from this situation.

"We hope they are found and some form of justice can be served to them," he said. "It’s sad and I hope parents are watching and these were their kids or kids like these, they are teaching a lesson. It's a lesson I would teach my boys if they were older too."