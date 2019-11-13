Aqua Virginia reminds residents to not pour grease down drains

With the winter holiday season, many households will be preparing big meals, and a water utility company is reminding homeowners and residents to be careful of what they pour down the drain.

Aqua Virginia says wastewater lines can become clogged by fat, oil and grease if these substances are poured down the drain or flushed down the toilet.

The company says customers play a role in helping to ensure the local wastewater system operates properly, including the pipes from homes and businesses to treatment plants.

Residents are asked to properly dispose of cooking grease by carefully pouring warm, not hot, grease into a metal can that can then be tossed in the trash once the grease has cooled.

Strainers in sink drains also need to be kept clear of food scraps and other solid materials, and food scraps should be scraped into a trash can.

Aqua Virginia also reminds residents that garbage disposal units do not keep fats, oils, and grease out of plumbing systems or prevent clogs in pipes.

Many common ingredients can contribute to blockages in pipes, including butter, lard, sauces and dairy products.

Aqua Virginia President John Aulbach says that while fat, oil and grease may go down the drain as a liquid, they will eventually solidify. The clogs these materials can cause may lead to costly repairs for residents.

These materials can also clog a household grinder pump, which is a mini pumping station for household sewage used in areas where a gravity sewer line cannot be used. Such devices sit inside an underground tank and pump wastewater produced in a home into the sewer line.

Cooking materials are not the only things that can cause clogs in drains and pipes.

People are also advised to avoid flushing any wipes even if they are labeled as flushable because they don't break down and are a leading cause of backups in home plumbing and can contribute to larger blockages in wastewater systems.