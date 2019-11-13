Ariana Grande concert likely to cause heavy traffic around JPJ

Ariana Grande is coming to Charlottesville this Friday and traffic is expected to be heavy in part of the city due to her performance.

The Sweetener World Tour will come to the John Paul Jones Arena at 7:30 p.m.

People attending the concert are urged to plan their route in advance and to give themselves plenty of time to get to the venue before the concert begins.

Area residents are also being advised to avoid Emmet Street between University Avenue and Barracks Road between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday due to the expected traffic.

Reserved parking is available for $15 in the JPJ Arena West Lot and the JPJ Arena Parking Garage, both of which will open at 4:30 p.m., and the JPJ Arena South Lot, which will open to attendees at 5:30 p.m.

For those who are going to the concert and do not have pre-paid parking, event day parking will cost $20, cash only, at the JPJ South and East lots beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees who do not mind a short walk can also park at the Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage for $10, again cash only.

JPJ reminds attendees there is a clear bag policy in effect for the venue.

