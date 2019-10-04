Arrest made in July murder Investigation

The Greene County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation.

Investigators said Robert Lee Webster, 41, of Orange County was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree.

Brian Keith Dudley was found with a gunshot wound in a car on Dundee Road on July 10, 2019.

During the investigation, Greene County Deputies said there was no threat to the public and the victim was likely shot by someone he knew.

Webster was arrested early Friday morning at an undisclosed location in Orange County. He's being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bail.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact Captain David Roach or Investigator Scott Murphy 434-985-2222.