Arts Award recipient announced for 2019

A photographer has been selected as the winner of this year's Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund Arts Award.

According to a release, Norm Carter will be recognized on Nov. 7 at a celebration at City Space.

The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund is a Charlottesville-based initiative that is designed to enhance artistic discovery and creativity.

The Arts Award celebrates inclusive art, in a variety media, opportunities for people with disabilities within the community.

Carter was selected for promoting the art form of photography throughout the Charlottesville-Albemarle area.

“Norm has been a photographer for more years than he says he can count,” wrote Constance Wyant in her nomination of Carter. “He is an excellent photographer with a huge and generous heart, totally giving of his time and talent. His photographs bring joy and recognition and greater visibility to the people, and the mission of the organization and helps local nonprofits have high-quality photos to include on posters, presentations, PowerPoints and in memory books. He has photographed events for Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle, Bridgeline, Hospice of the Piedmont, Special Olympics, and Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Adaptive Program.”

The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund was created in 2013 to honor Mildred Spicer's retirement from the Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation following 33 years as Therapeutic Recreation Supervisor.

In additional to recognizing a local artist or organization that supports the arts, the arts fund also provides individual scholarships for classes and workshops related to the arts and to further develop individual art skills.

The award celebration is free and open to the public.