Arts initiative to seek nominations for annual award

A local initiative that is designed to enhance artistic discovery and creativity will soon be accepting applications for an annual award that celebrates inclusive art opportunities.

The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund will be accepting nominations between Sept. 3 and Oct. 9.

The award will recognize an artist with a disability or an individual/organization promoting art opportunities for those with disabilities in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area.

“The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund was created in May 2013 in honor of Mildred's retirement from Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department after 33 years as Adaptive Recreation Supervisor,” said Sarah Blech, a committee member for the Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund and Adaptive Recreation manager for the city of Charlottesville. “Over the years, we have recognized musicians, writers, teachers and other leaders in the community. Each of them have enriched the lives of individuals with disabilities.”

The city says anyone who has made a difference in his or her life and/or the lives of others through art can be nominated.

The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund also provides scholarships for people with disabilities sho they can take classes and workshops related to the arts and further their development of artistic skills and self-expression.

