Ashton's Birthday Wish collects coats for kids

Ashton's Birthday Wish held their eighth coat drive at Pro Re Nata Farm Brewery on Saturday afternoon.

Over the years, they have collected more than 13,000 coats to donate to kids in Virginia who need them.

Ashton's Birthday Wish was originally created to provide kids with coats during the colder months.

Kim Ryan, Ashton Ryan's mother, said thanks to the community, Ashton's wish will continue to come true for hundreds of kids this winter.

"There are families that could just use that helping hand and that's what we are here for to just extend that helping hand," said Kim Ryan. "If you need a coat, just contact us and we will get you a coat."

If you missed today's event, Ashton's Birthday Wish has boxes where you can drop off a coat around the Charlottesville area.

There's a box at Kroger in the Rio Hill Shopping Center, Kroger on Emmet Street, Giant in the Rivanna Ridge Shopping Center, Applebee's in the Rivanna Ridge Shopping Center and at AMF Kegler Lanes.