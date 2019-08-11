Ashton's Birthday Wish collects school supplies

A group of volunteers spent their afternoon at AMF Kegler's Lanes Sunday collecting school supplies for students returning to the classroom in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Volunteers from Ashton's Birthday Wish collected crayons, notebooks, and backpacks to donate to students for the upcoming school year.

Ashton Ryan, the creator of Ashton's Birthday Wish, said they started their school supply drive last year.

By collecting these supplies, Ashton said it makes him happy to see kids get excited about having the supplies they need for their school lessons.

"It really gives me joy and everybody that helps," Ryan said. "I feel like it gives them joy, as well just to see the kids and make sure they have what they need to start the school year to grow up and do things like this."

Ryan said they will distribute the school supplies with lists they've received from people and schools in the area.

Ashton's Birthday Wish started in 2012 with a coat drive.

If you would like to contact Ashton's Birthday Wish, you can contact them by email at ashtonswish@aol.com.