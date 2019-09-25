Ask Google or Alexa for help from AAA

A new feature allows people to get help when they are stuck just by talking to their digital assistant.

AAA says members who need emergency service can now get help by talking to their Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

They can request roadside service needs, like fuel refills, battery replacements, or flat tire repairs.

"Roadside service is the leading reason members join AAA. With one in three calls originating from home, this new feature for Amazon Alexa and Google Home provides an innovative, convenient way for members to request service," said Martha Mitchell Meade, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic. "These sorts of services are something people have come to expect."

AAA says there are about 118 million digital assistants currently in use in homes across the country.

In order to use this new "skill," users must enable their Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa on their smart device. They can then instruct Alexa to "Open AAA Road Service" or tell Google to "Talk to AAA Road Service.

This skill will work with home digital assistants, smartphones and tablets.

First-time users will be asked to provide information to confirm they are AAA members, and then the skill will take them through the service-request process.

At this time, the skill will allow for only certain types of roadside service requests, such as battery boost or replacement, fuel delivery, vehicle lockout service, and flat tire service.

AAA is looking into expanding the system to accommodate full-service requests such a towing.