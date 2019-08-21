Asking for residents to write letters supporting grant applications

Orange County officials are hoping for some help from residents for some grant applications they recently submitted.

County residents are being asked to submit letters supporting the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grants the county wants to help expand broadband service to the county.

Templates for such letters can be found by clicking on the links in the Related Links box.

Completed support letters need to be sent to Broadband Program Manager Lewis Foster by Aug. 30.

They can be sent by mail to P.O. Box 111 Orange, Virginia 22960 or by email to lfoster@orangecountyva.gov.

