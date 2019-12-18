Assistant football coach accused of sexual relationship with student

An assistant football coach and teacher at a Virginia high school is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female student.

News outlets report 30-year-old Joshua A. Alford was arrested Monday and charged with taking inappropriate liberties with a child.

He has posted bail and been released from custody. He's set to appear in court Friday.

A statement by Chesterfield County police says Alford met the student during the 2016-17 school year and the relationship turned sexual during the 2018-19 school year.

A schools spokesman says Alford is on administrative leave pending an internal review. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.