Attorneys general push to have ACP construction continue

Image from drone video of work on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in West Virginia, taken by Ben Cunningham of the Pipeline Compliance Surveillance Initiative.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Attorneys generals from 18 states are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to allow construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to continue.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says his office will lead the coalition in the friend of the court brief scheduled to be filed Monday.

It argues that a federal appeals court erred when it ruled the U.S. Forest Service lacked authority to grant the pipeline rights-of-way across the Appalachian Trail and through national forests.

The U.S. Supreme Court in October said it would hear appeals. Energy companies want to build the 605-mile pipeline through parts of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

 
