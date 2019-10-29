Authorities investigating after woman found dead at campground

Authorities are trying to determine what happened to a woman who was found dead at a campground on Virginia's eastern shore.

Accomack County Sheriff Todd E. Godwin told news outlets the sheriff's office received a report early Friday morning of a vehicle abandoned near a pond at a coastal campground in Quinby, Virginia, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) from Norfolk.

Godwin says investigators found a woman's body near the car. News outlets report the body has been transported to the medical examiner's office in Norfolk.

The woman's identity and cause of death weren't immediately made public. An investigation is ongoing.