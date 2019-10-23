Automatic state tax filing extension to expire soon

On Nov. 1, the Virginia individual tax six-month automatic filing extension will expire.

Virginia taxpayers who plan to file under this extension must file their taxes by next Friday.

“In 2018, approximately 373,000 people in Virginia took advantage of the six-month extension, with most of those returns coming in to Virginia Tax electronically,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “We continue to encourage you to file electronically, as there are many benefits to e-filing versus using paper forms.”

According to a release, there are several benefits to filing electronically, including getting a refund faster if applicable, receiving proof of filing receipt or confirmation it was received and accepted or rejected, and direct deposit of refund if one is to be received.

It can also save on paper and postage and have more protection for personal information because filing electronically is more secure than mailing a paper return.

People who do owes taxes may have to pay a penalty and could be charged interest.

To check the status of a refund, call (804) 367-2486 or click on the link in the Related Links box.