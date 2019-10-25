Avett Brothers concert expected to affect area traffic

A big concert is expected to impact traffic on Tuesday night.

The John Paul Jones Arena says the Avett Brothers, and special guest Trampled by Turtles, will be performing in Charlottesville on Oct. 29.

Area drivers are advised to Emmet Street between University Avenue and Barracks Road beginning at 5 p.m. that evening.

JPJ says reserve parking is still available for the concert and costs $15. People who have that reserved parking can use the JPJ Arena West Lot and Parking Garage beginning at 4:30 p.m.

For those who do not have reserved parking, they can purchase parking for $20 until the JPJ West Lot and South Lot are full. This purchase will be cash only.

JPJ also reminds attendees that it has a clear bag policy that limits what kind and the size of bags that can be brought into the facility.

