BAR approves Belmont Bridge design

The Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review, or BAR, unanimously approved the new Belmont bridge design Tuesday evening, but it was not without first picking at every detail of the design.

The board asked for some conditions from Kimley-Horn, the company designing Belmont Bridge, before approving their design. Their concerns included the striations on the wall, the coloring of lighting, and the overhang and beam size.

Alexander Ikefuna, Director of Neighborhood Development Services, who is working with the company, said he is happy to be moving forward.

"It's got a lot of features, good landscaping, lighting system, and it has a lot of stability,” said Ikefuna. “Very inviting once it's done. So we're happy we're going to get this bridge."

Ikefuna said rebuilding the bridge is a big deal because it is how many people are introduced to the city.

"It's also a gateway to the city,” said Ikefuna. “So people who come into the city would like to see something that is nice."

The board also asked to be kept in the loop as Kimley-Horn moves forward with a contractor.

"We'll be working with the BAR in terms of the special provisions,” said Ikefuna. “Writing the special provisions for the contract, for the bid rather, that will eventually lead to the contract for the construction of the bridge."

Ikefuna said there is a lot of work to do, but the BAR’s approval is a big step.

"It's a major milestone in the Belmont Bridge project and we're happy that the project was approved tonight," said Ikefuna.

The design is still subject to change once it is being discussed with a contractor, but the board and Kimley-Horn will work to make it as close to what they want as possible, with more specifics of exact measurements in the special provisions bid.

Construction is expected to begin in 2020 and should be completed by 2022.