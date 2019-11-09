BRAFB gets more turkeys to help families in need

Once again, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has received a donation of turkeys to help families in need during the holiday season.

Giant Food donated 1,000 turkeys to the food bank this week as part of its contributions to five Feeding American food Banks to help alleviate hunger across the Mid-Atlantic.

Along with BRAFB, the Capital Area Food Bank, the Maryland Food Bank, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and the Food Bank of Delaware each got 1,000 turkeys.

This donation is in connection to the Giant Food's Hunger Box Drive, which runs from Oct. 11 to Thanksgiving Day, during which Giant customers ban buy a Hunger Box at checkout for $10.

The Hunger Boxes will then be donated to the local Feeding American food bank to help area families.