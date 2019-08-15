Back-to-school vaccine clinics

The Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department offered a vaccine clinic on Thursday to help kids get ready to start school next week.

Students in grades K-12 are required to be up-to-date on vaccines when school starts, and the health department offered a variety of vaccines including measles, mumps and rubella, and tetanus.

Thomas Jefferson Health District Nurse Manager Erin Callas says vaccines are critical to keep the entire student population and their families healthy.

"Everybody has heard about herd immunity," Callas said. "When you protect everyone, it's a much better circumstance and for kids not to be infected with any type of disease."

The cost of the vaccines is covered by most health insurance. For people without insurance or the means to pay, Callas says there is financial assistance.

There will be a second vaccine clinic on Monday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the health department location on Rose Hill Drive.