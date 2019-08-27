Charlottesville's role in helping to balance Virginia's history

Virginia has always been rich in American history. But how the past is displayed is changing, and Charlottesville is playing a big role in how Virginians are looking at balancing Virginia's history.

A marker on historic Court Square in Charlottesville, home of the controversial statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, tells the story of John Henry James, the African-American man who was lynched in Albemarle County in 1898 for allegedly attacking a white woman.

The marker is located near the courthouse that James never had the chance to enter.

So now the public has a chance to see two sides of Virginia's racially divisive history, but the question remains of is such a marker enough.

Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy, who led the drive to remove the Confederate statues from city land, says no.

"I still believe these Confederate monuments are completely disrespectful, specifically to people like John Henry James lynched and terrorized by those who believe the same things as Robert E. Lee and members of the Confederacy. These statues still need to be moved, " he said.

The University of Virginia is in the process of building a memorial to the enslaved people who helped build it, and it's a tribute many say is long overdue.

The debate is not limited to Charlottesville.

In the state capital of Richmond, which is also the former capital of the Confederate States of America, more changes are taking place.

A boulevard there was recently renamed Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Richmond Mayor Lavar Stoney says the renamed street crosses another avenue that honors another well known Virginian.

"I just think it's an interesting juxtaposition where it crosses Monument Avenue where Stonewall Jackson stands today but at the end of the day, it spoke to honoring a true champion," he said.

Ashe was a prominent civil rights activist and the 1975 winner of the men's singles title at Wimbledon, the first black man to win that tournament.

The street name joins Ashe's statue on Monument Avenue, which also created a lot of controversy when it was placed there more than 20 years ago.

In the Richmond area, Confederate states are not coming down but other changes are being made to reflect the times.

For instance, one public school used to be Jeb Stuart Elementary school, named after the Confederate general. Now it's Barak Obama Elementary School.

"I don't think that African-American students should not be walking into buildings named after Confederate racist generals who essentially fought to ensure that they were not educated," added Stoney.

Several years ago, a statue of Richmond native and entertainer Bill "Bojangles" Robinson was placed in the historic black Jackson Ward.

More recently, a statue and plaza were dedicated to early 20th century Richmond civil rights activist, entrepreneur, and America's first black and female bank president, Maggie Walker, in downtown Richmond.

Proximity may also impact the message of monuments, such as how the James marker in Charlottesville is displayed a short distance from the Jackson statue.

In Richmond, the address of the United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters is now Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Virginia's dual history of secession over keeping black people enslaved and the fight for racial equality continues to evolve, often in an uneasy manner.