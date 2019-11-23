Ballerina sets en pointe world record

A ballerina in Charlottesville took the stage at the Hip Joint on Saturday morning to set a world record for standing on her toes.

Savannah Walton stood in an en pointe position for one hour and 21 minutes to set her own Guinness World Record.

Walton is a trainee dancer with the Charlottesville Ballet. She said her experience and training helped her prepare for her world record attempt.

Walton hopes her record-breaking achievement will show the community that there is more to ballet than just being pretty.

"I've been en pointe for eight years so if you just start, you probably can't be en pointe for this long," said Walton. "It takes a lot of strength in your ankles and you have to train for about four or more hours per day to earn the strength to be en pointe."

Walton will be part of a touring ballet production of "The Nutcracker" next month.