Baltimore breaks per capita homicide record for the year

By  | 
Updated: Fri 10:33 PM, Dec 27, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Baltimore has broken its per capita homicide record.

The city reached 342 killings on Friday, bringing the homicide rate to a historical high of about 57 per 100,000 people.

Baltimore has just over 600,000 residents after years of seeing a population exodus.

The new rate eclipsed that of 1993, when the city had a record 353 killings but was much more populous.

This is the fifth year in a row that Baltimore has reported over 300 killings.

Before 2015, that number had generally been on the decline but reversed after civil unrest followed the death in police custody of a young black man, Freddie Gray.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus