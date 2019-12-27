Baltimore breaks per capita homicide record for the year

Baltimore has broken its per capita homicide record.

The city reached 342 killings on Friday, bringing the homicide rate to a historical high of about 57 per 100,000 people.

Baltimore has just over 600,000 residents after years of seeing a population exodus.

The new rate eclipsed that of 1993, when the city had a record 353 killings but was much more populous.

This is the fifth year in a row that Baltimore has reported over 300 killings.

Before 2015, that number had generally been on the decline but reversed after civil unrest followed the death in police custody of a young black man, Freddie Gray.