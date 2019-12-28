Barn quilt tour comes to Madison County

A woman is organizing Madison County's first barn quilt tour to give tourists and residents a chance to see the beauty of the area.

Nan Coppedge, a resident of Madison County, said people are signing up to put their barn quilts on display. These quilts will be put on a map that visitors can pick up to see where the different quilts are in the community.

Coppedge was inspired to bring the tour to Madison County because of Highland County's barn quilt tour. She was also motivated to pursue her idea with help from Vyvyan Rundgren, who set up a barn quilt tour in Greene County nearly two years ago.

Coppedge said she attended barn quilt workshops organized by Rundgren and wanted to bring the same concept to Madison County.

"Vyvan started doing these workshops for Greene County," Coppedge said. "She had a big success with that. Lots of quilts appeared and it could be any size."

Coppedge said they have 14 people registered to have their barn quilts on display. One of the barn quilts that will be part of the tour is on Coppedge's barn, which was a gift from her husband during Christmas.

Coppedge hopes her plan will help visitors tour the Madison County area and their farms.

"I really hope there will be a new appreciation for the farms that we still have in Madison," Coppedge said. "Farming is becoming a dying industry here so I hope it will generate interest in the beauty of Madison and the farms and appreciate the quilting designs."

The tour is also an activity Coppedge hopes residents will appreciate to continue calling their county home.

"It would be fun for people to ride around, look at the county, enjoy the views, and then enjoy the quilt patterns," she said. "A lot of them are old quilt patterns that you don't see so it gives a little history of quilting and combines people coming into Madison will come spend money and enjoy the view."

Coppedge hopes to have several more people sign up for the barn quilt tour before they print out their brochure. She hopes to have the map done by next spring.

If you would like to be part of the barn quilt tour in Madison, you can email Nan Coppedge at nanbcoppedge@gmail.com.