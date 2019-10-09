Batteau Restaurant and Wine Bar opens in Scottsville

The Batteau Restaurant and Wine Bar held its grand opening in Scottsville on Wednesday.

The restaurant serves southern food but with a French influence.

The restaurant is also named after the batteaus that come through Scottsville each year during the James River Batteau Festival.

Clayton Butler, the owner and executive chef, said the name of the restaurant acknowledges its French origins.

"Batteau is a French word and thus being heavily French and obviously New Orleans is extremely a French culture, so I just felt like that all tied together," said Butler. "It's a great name and it doesn't stick us to one style of food."

The restaurant, located on Valley Street, will be open Tuesday through Saturday.