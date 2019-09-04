Be careful if trying to donate to help victims of Dorian

With images and video of the damage in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian, people may be looking for ways to help.

Attorney General Mark Herring is encouraging people to be careful and exercise caution when they consider giving money to help the victims of a disaster because scammers will frequently set up fake charities to collect money, claiming it will go to help those in need.

This is especially important due to the rise in popularity of crowdfunding online sites.

"Watching Hurricane Dorian devastate the Bahamas has been heartbreaking and the East Coast is now bracing for the storm to hit," said Herring. "It is the first instinct of Virginians to help victims, but folks must be smart and exercise caution when donating to hurricane-focused charities. Sadly, there are immoral people out there who will take advantage of natural disasters and set up fake charities just to line their own pockets. I am encouraging all Virginians to research a charity that is claiming to help hurricane victims thoroughly before donating any money."

He offers several tips to anyone who is considering making a charitable donation.

When on a crowdfunding site, check the creator or page owner's credentials and try to confirm its authenticity and seriousness.

Potential donors should look for indicators of endorsement or legitimacy that the page is actually collecting donations for a particular victim or organization. Some online charitable sites also offer verification and transparency measures for their campaigns, so there should be markers of authenticity and fraud protection measures on the page.

If at any time something about the organization makes a potential donor uneasy, Herring says they should seek out a different charity.

Potential donors should be especially wary of charities that have just appeared in connection with a current event or natural disaster. Such charities may make a compelling case to get money but they may not have the infrastructure or experience to get donations to the affected locations or people, even if they are legitimate.

People should only give to charities they can confirm are reliable and legitimate. They are advised to check with consumer advocates or friends and find out how much of the money they give will go toward the charity's programs and services.

Some scammers will use "copy-cat" names that closely resemble the names of legitimate organizations, so check the spelling of the website URL.

People should be very careful if they did not initiate contact with an organization that claims to be a charity, and they should not be pressured into giving as a legitimate organization will not expect an immediate donation.

Potential donors can request written information about the charity, such as its name, address and telephone number as well as materials about its mission, the donated money will be used, and proof a donation is tax-deductible.

Even if a charity has a tax identification number, that does not necessarily mean donations to it are tax-deductible.

Donors should avoid making cash donations and checks should be made out to the organization, not to an individual. For security and tax record purposes, it may be best to use a credit card.

If making a donation online, make sure the website belongs to the charity to which you wish to donate and see if other legitimate websites link to it. Make sure the site is secure and also offers protection of your credit card number.

Charities that solicit contributions in Virginia need to be registered with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs. That registration can be checked by calling (804) 786-1343 or by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.

However, registration does not mean an organization will be effective in helping people impacted by a natural disaster.

If a donor believes they have been the victim of a charitable solicitation fraud, they should contact the OCRP and the Attorney General's Office's Consumer Protection Section.

The Consumer Protection Section can be reached by phone at (800) 552-9963, by email at consumer@aog.state.va.us, or by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.