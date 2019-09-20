BeHeardCVA releases results of first community survey panel

A recent survey has found that many people who live in the area are happy with where they live.

The BeHeardCVA Social Capital Survey involved 435 people and found most are happy where they live, with an overall average rating of 7.95 on a scale from one to ten.

When broken down by geography, the happiness rating was almost identical across the city and rural areas, with 7.99 being the average in the city, compared to 7.97 in Albemarle County and 7.84 in the outlying counties, including Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson.

When it comes to the communities around the people who responded, more than half know six or more of their neighbors by their first names and nearly 54 percent frequently, on a daily or weekly basis, interact with people from racial, ethnic, or cultural backgrounds that are different from their own.

The survey also found close to 75 percent of the people who responded spent some of their time volunteering during the past year.

Organizations where people volunteered included charities, schools, hospitals, religious organization, neighborhood associations, and civic or other groups.

This result is drastically different from one reported in the 2017 Current Population Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, which found 69 percent of all Virginians had said they did not volunteer during the previous year.

When it came to what kinds of organizations people would choose to volunteer at, BeHeardCVA found men and women have similar preferences.

For men, their first choice for volunteer service was for organizations supporting disease-related causes, followed by political or advocacy, civic organization, environment or conservation, and finally arts, culture and humanities.

For women, their top choice was also disease-related causes, followed by environment or conservation, political or advocacy, civic organization, and lastly arts, culture and humanities.

When it comes to being members of particular types of civic or volunteer organizations, the number one response was health or sporting club followed by religious organizations, neighborhood or homeowners associations, professional societies, and hobby, garden or recreational groups.

Regarding social media posts, BeHeardCVA found people from the outlying areas were less likely to put up political, societal or local issues but they did report the highest percentage of daily posting on social media compared to other localities.

This is the first regional community survey panel conducted by BeHeardCVA, which is an initiative from the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center.

The initiative continues to look for people to participate and new surveys on other topics are planned.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box. To participate, call (434) 243-5232 or send an email to beheardcva@virginia.edu.