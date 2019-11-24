Beards and beer take over Decipher Brewing

Decipher Brewing hosted a competition on Saturday evening to raise money for prostate cancer research.

The event was held in honor of "No Shave November", aiming to promote cancer awareness and raising money for a charitable cause. Men and women showed off their unique beards competing in a variety of categories.

Through this fundraiser, Decipher Brewing hopes to bring awareness to the importance of men's health.

"I think almost everyone knows somebody who has been affected by cancer," said Scott Burton, the owner of Decipher Brewing. "For us, it was my grandmother. She passed away of cancer so any time we can help further a cause and try to help find a cure, we at Decipher would like to help out."

The Brewery plans to donate all proceeds to the UVA Cancer Center.