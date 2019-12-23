Beck Cohen installs new heat pump for Scottsville Family

A Scottsville family received a new Lennox heat pump on Monday with the help of Beck Cohen.

Beck Cohen partnered with home repair focused local nonprofit Albemarle Housing Improvement Program for its Community Comfort Program. The program directly helps Charlottesville residents in need with HVAC units, installations and discounts according to a press release.

"It is a wonderful feeling to be able to give the gift of a new heater and keep families warm and comfortable in their homes," said Beck Cohen Residential Sales Manager Brian Donovan. "As a company, Beck Cohen is committed to lending a hand to neighbors who need it most."

The release stated this is the second year Beck Cohen partnered with AHIP. Beck Cohen has helped six families in Charlottesville and nine families in Albemarle County.

"Everyone should have functioning heat when they need it, and Beck Cohen has been a lifesaver in making that happen for many seniors and working families in our community," said AHIP Executive Director Jennifer Jacobs. "We are tremendously grateful that they are our partners in this work."

The release also stated a donor match challenge is currently being held to reach more families in need. Two local donors contributed $60,000 to AHIP and challenge the community to join them in contributing another $60,000.