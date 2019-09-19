Bell renews call for hearing on Fairfax sexual assault allegations

A local state legislator has renewed a call for a hearing on sexual assault allegations against Virginia's lieutenant governor.

Delegate Rob Bell (R-Albemarle) is the Chairman of the House Courts of Justice Committee.

On Thursday, he renewed a call for a public, bipartisan hearing on the two allegations against Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax.

Bell has proposed a hearing date of Oct. 16.

"Recently, at least one sitting Democratic Delegate and one Democratic candidate have called for bipartisan hearings," Bell said. "The Washington Post editorial board did the same earlier this week. Although House Democratic leadership seems unwilling, we renew our offer hold a hearing. The House Courts of Justice Committee is ready and able to meet on Oct. 16 and I hope our House Democratic colleagues will finally allow these women a chance to be heard."

The allegations came to light during the blackface yearbook photo scandal involving Governor Ralph Northam when many state leaders called for Northam to resign and be replaced by Fairfax.

Dr. Vanessa Tyson says Fairfax assaulted her in 2004, while Meredith Watson says he assaulted her while they were both students at Duke University.