Belly dancing for fitness in Greene

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Greene County residents are trying out a new workout routine at the public library.

American Tribal Style is hosting free belly dancing workshops every Tuesday during the month of October.

Students learn a few moves and dances as a way to get fit.

Instructor Karyn White says it's a great way to get exercise and have fun doing it.

"It's a great way to move your body in ways that you have not done before," White said. "Movement, in general, is good for body, mind and soul, and it is an empowering dance."

She said belly dancing is also about female bonding.

"It is an empowering dance, and it's time for women to come together and support each other and empower each other to do something that is really fun and brings lots of joy," she said.

The free classes are Tuesday nights in October starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Greene County Library.

 
