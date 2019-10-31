Benefit auction to raise money for Nelson library expansion

A community group will be hosting a benefit auction this weekend to raise money for a local library's expansion project.

The Grown Nelson Library community group is hosting the auction on Sunday from 3 .m. to 5 p.m.

There will be artwork, books, bed and breakfast packages, retreats, gift certificates, golf packages and more available for people to bid on at the Nelson Center in Lovingston.

“Money from this auction will go towards Grow Nelson Library's fundraising goal of $150,000 to secure a $100,000 Perry Foundation challenge grant,” said Susan Huffman, the branch manager at Nelson Memorial Library. “You can see the outline of the meeting rooms, the business center, computer lab and new sitting spaces for patrons. We can hardly wait until we move in!”

For people who would like to help but cannot attend this weekend's auction, donations are being accepted at the Nelson Memorial Library, by check mailed to the Nelson Memorial Library Fund at Nelson Memorial Library, PO Box 321, Lovingston, VA 22949, or at the link in the Related Links box.