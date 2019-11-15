Benefit concert to help Nelson library's expansion project

A concert in Nelson County will benefit an ongoing project to expand a local library.

Bold Rock will be hosting the concert, where Tara Mills Music and Chamomile and Whiskey will be performing.

The event will support the ongoing expansion project at the Nelson Memorial Library.

The library has an ultimate goal of raising $500,000, and so far, it has raised more than $160,000.

It also currently needs to raise $150,000 in order to get a $100,000 Perry Foundation challenge grant.

This fundraising event is free to attend and there is no cover charge. Bold Rock says $1 from every drink sold will go toward the library.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Nellysford.

